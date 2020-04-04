'If Covid-19 cases increase...': Govt on containment plan as count nears 3,000

The Union government provided the latest update regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, spoke about the government's efforts to tackle the outbreak.

He said that over 600 cases of infection had been discovered in one day, April 3.

He also said that over 1,000 cases so far are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi which turned the area into a Covid-19 hotspot.

Meanwhile, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, said that the Centre had released over Rs 11,000 crore to state governments under State Disaster Response Fund to deal with the pandemic.