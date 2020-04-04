Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'If Covid-19 cases increase...': Govt on containment plan as count nears 3,000

'If Covid-19 cases increase...': Govt on containment plan as count nears 3,000

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 12:54s - Published < > Embed
'If Covid-19 cases increase...': Govt on containment plan as count nears 3,000

'If Covid-19 cases increase...': Govt on containment plan as count nears 3,000

The Union government provided the latest update regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, spoke about the government's efforts to tackle the outbreak.

He said that over 600 cases of infection had been discovered in one day, April 3.

He also said that over 1,000 cases so far are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi which turned the area into a Covid-19 hotspot.

Meanwhile, Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, said that the Centre had released over Rs 11,000 crore to state governments under State Disaster Response Fund to deal with the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tindofish

Tendai Hove RT @BrezhMalaba: South Africa now has 1 585 cases of Covid-19, an increase of 80 from yesterday. Zambia has increased from 35 to 39. Meanwh… 9 minutes ago

BrezhMalaba

Brezh Malaba South Africa now has 1 585 cases of Covid-19, an increase of 80 from yesterday. Zambia has increased from 35 to 39.… https://t.co/ck2v0nd2lS 2 hours ago

Nabeel_Shaban

ℳя. NABEEL RT @srivatsayb: India's new COVID stats just released by the Health Ministry : 2547 cases, 62 deaths We must all demand that the Govt incr… 6 hours ago

Abbhayjnu

Abhay RT @prafullaketkar: Fix the Basics, the Mantra Yogi followed and Uddhav missed: Amidst the consistent increase in number of COVID-19 cases… 11 hours ago

Taniyas73121219

Taniya sharma RT @salimkaskar3: India's new COVID stats just released by the Health Ministry : 2547 cases, 62 deaths We must all demand that the Govt in… 13 hours ago

sivaprasad238

PUPPALA V S S PRASAD @PMOIndia @narendramodi @governorap @AndhraPradeshCM In Andhra Pradesh Govt. is doing Survey with Volunteers by goi… https://t.co/jp7vtqyWqU 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.