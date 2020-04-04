COVID-19 Positive Crew On USS Theodore Roosevelt Climbs To 155

More than 100 crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to Reuters, the Navy said Saturday the number has risen 13% in the past 24 hours to 155.

The news comes in the wake of the firing of the carrier’s captain, Captain Brett Crozier.

The Navy said 44% of the carrier’s nearly 5,000-strong crew had been tested and 1,548 sailors from the crew have moved ashore.

Crozier was relieved of his command on Thursday after the public leak of a scathing letter.

In it, he called on the Navy for stronger action to halt the spread of the virus aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.