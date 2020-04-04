Global  

Coronavirus Cases In New Jersey Near 35,000, Top State's 9/11 Toll

An additional 4,331 cases were announced Saturday, bringing the state total to 34,124.

FAST IT'S SPREADING.35 PHILADELPHIANS NOW DIED.THE SITUATION CONTINUES TO BEGRIM IN NEW JERSEY.200 NEW DEMS REPORTED TODAY.TO THINK IT'S PAST THE NUMBERWE SUFFERED ON 9/11 TAKES YOURABREATH AWAY.TO EACH LIVES WE LOST IN 9/11AND EACH OF THE LIVES WE'VELOST SO FAR AND WILL LOSESADLY IN THIS IN OUR PRAYERSGOD REST THESE SOULS.TO PUT THE NUMBERS BEHINDWITH GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHYMENTIONED IN NEW JERSEYTHERE'S 34124 CASES WITH 846DEATHS.DELAWARE HAS 593 CASES WITH 14DEATHS AND IN ALL OF THE




CaraLynneMaria1

Cara Lynne Maria Coronavirus New Jersey: COVID-19 Cases In Garden State Near 35,000, Death Toll At 846 Topping State's 9/11 Toll https://t.co/7ZrfT82t4z 15 minutes ago

RixeyMegan

Megan Phifer-Rixey RT @KarlVilacoba: COVID19 deaths have surpassed 9/11 in New Jersey and we are nowhere near through. That is a jarring thought https://t.co… 2 hours ago

KarlVilacoba

Karl Vilacoba COVID19 deaths have surpassed 9/11 in New Jersey and we are nowhere near through. That is a jarring thought https://t.co/utPUUUws36 2 hours ago

caetano30

Evelyn Caetano RT @CBSPhilly: #BREAKING: #Coronavirus #NewJersey: COVID-19 cases in Garden State near 35,000, death toll at 846 https://t.co/65pj1Tr0Wu 3 hours ago

es_elle_kay

Es Elle Kay Coronavirus New Jersey: COVID-19 Cases In Garden State Near 35,000, Death Toll At 846 Topping State’s 9/11 Toll https://t.co/Fe7ueQInUS 4 hours ago

crosa1988

Weareone Coronavirus New Jersey: Cases Near 30,000, Death Toll At 646 As 1 In 8 Hospitalized Are COVID-19 Patients https://t.co/xQ8Tgd5k31 5 hours ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Coronavirus New Jersey: COVID-19 Cases In Garden State Near 35,000, Death Toll At 846 https://t.co/aIMwVNU3os 5 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly #BREAKING: #Coronavirus #NewJersey: COVID-19 cases in Garden State near 35,000, death toll at 846 https://t.co/65pj1Tr0Wu 5 hours ago

