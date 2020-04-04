Coronavirus Cases In New Jersey Near 35,000, Top State's 9/11 Toll
FAST IT'S SPREADING.35 PHILADELPHIANS NOW DIED.THE SITUATION CONTINUES TO BEGRIM IN NEW JERSEY.200 NEW DEMS REPORTED TODAY.TO THINK IT'S PAST THE NUMBERWE SUFFERED ON 9/11 TAKES YOURABREATH AWAY.TO EACH LIVES WE LOST IN 9/11AND EACH OF THE LIVES WE'VELOST SO FAR AND WILL LOSESADLY IN THIS IN OUR PRAYERSGOD REST THESE SOULS.TO PUT THE NUMBERS BEHINDWITH GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHYMENTIONED IN NEW JERSEYTHERE'S 34124 CASES WITH 846DEATHS.DELAWARE HAS 593 CASES WITH 14DEATHS AND IN ALL OF THE
