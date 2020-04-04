Global  

CDC: Cover Your Face To Protect Others, Not Yourself

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
The CDC has updated its recommendations regarding the general public wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Allure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still doesn't recommend wearing surgical masks or N-95 respirators.

However, it now supports "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

In other words, wear them at places like grocery stores and pharmacies.

