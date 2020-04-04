Pittsburgh Police Commemorate 11 Year Anniversary Of Fallen Officer Deaths Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:11s - Published 2 weeks ago Pittsburgh Police Commemorate 11 Year Anniversary Of Fallen Officer Deaths Even in these uncertain times, Pittsburgh Police officers found a way to honor their fellow fallen officers, KDKA's Royce Jones reports. 0

