Mississipi River Expected To Hit Minor Flood Stage This Weekend Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:34s - Published 2 weeks ago Mississipi River Expected To Hit Minor Flood Stage This Weekend The Twin Cities may have dodged a bullet with spring flooding, but it looks like the Red River Valley is in for another potentially bad flood season, Katie Steiner reports (2:34). WCCO 4 News at 6 - April 4, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this