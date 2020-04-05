Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Congrats to Grads! Madison Morrison

Congrats to Grads! Madison Morrison

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Congrats to Grads! Madison Morrison
Congrats to Grads! Madison Morrison Send your Grad message to [email protected]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Congrats to Grads! Madison Morrison

TONIGHT WE SHOWCASE..MADISON MORRISON FROM CORONADOHIGH SCHOOL'S CLASS OF 2020..MADISON IS A VALEDICTORIANCANDIDATE...COMPETITIVE DANCER..AND VOLUNTEER...IN COLLEGE SHE PLANS TO MAJORIN FINE ARTS AND PHYSICALTHERAPY..CONGRATS, MADISON!WE WANT TO HIGHLIGHT YOURGRADUATE..JUST SEND US A PICTURE AND TELLUS WHY YOU'RE PROUD OF THEM.YOU CAN DO THAT AT "KTNV DOTCOM SLASH GRADS"..OR EMAIL "GRADS AT KTNV DOTCOM".STILL AHEAD..A CREATIVE WAY TO STAY HOME!WE'LL S




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.