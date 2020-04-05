Red Bluff family turns hobby into helping community in need

The shortage of masks continues to be a problem during the coronavirusã now a local family is stepping up to help.

Karen alvarez shows us their story.

What started out as a hobby for one red bluff family--- (nat sound of 3-d printer) quickly turned into something bigger.

Sot(danny day, lives in red bluff): "we started hearing about people in our community, healthcare professionals in our community, that were either having to reuse face shields or could not get access to a face shield and they're reusing n-95 masks."

The day family began making masks at home, to help during the coronavirus crisis.

Broll of 3-d printer over sot: "i heard about some other people making 3-d face shields so we started making some and started showing them to some people that we knew at the hospital.

Sot (explanation of how it works): the filament comes in a spool&it's a two pound spool, the machine melts the plastic down.

Works like a glue gun, but with plastic.

Stand up: take a look&this is the finished product, you can see it covers my face, providing full protection.

Sot: "we just thought that it was something that we could do that would help.

We wanted to help the people on the frontlines be safe.

Right now, they have four 3-d printers at home.

With more printers on the way, the family hopes to boost production.

Sot: "so by this time next week, we're hoping to make about 650 a day."

All materials--- from filament to the clear sheets, has been funded from money out of their own pocket.

Sot: "it' pretty crazy.

With four now and pretty soon we're going to have ten printers and i don't know how far we'll go from there.

And with no plans to stop&the day family says they'll keep going, donating these (broll) masks to help their community in need.

Sot: "this is just our way of trying to give back."

Kare: did you ever think you would have your own little factory?

Sot: hahaha nope, no we never thought that we would.

In red bluff, karen alvarez, action news now, coverage you can count on.

