Red Bluff family turns hobby into helping community in need

Red Bluff family turns hobby into helping community in need
Red Bluff family turns hobby into helping community in need
Red Bluff family turns hobby into helping community in need

The shortage of masks continues to be a problem during the coronavirusã now a local family is stepping up to help.

Karen alvarez shows us their story.

What started out as a hobby for one red bluff family--- (nat sound of 3-d printer) quickly turned into something bigger.

Sot(danny day, lives in red bluff): "we started hearing about people in our community, healthcare professionals in our community, that were either having to reuse face shields or could not get access to a face shield and they're reusing n-95 masks."

The day family began making masks at home, to help during the coronavirus crisis.

Broll of 3-d printer over sot: "i heard about some other people making 3-d face shields so we started making some and started showing them to some people that we knew at the hospital.

Sot (explanation of how it works): the filament comes in a spool&amp;it's a two pound spool, the machine melts the plastic down.

Works like a glue gun, but with plastic.

Stand up: take a look&amp;this is the finished product, you can see it covers my face, providing full protection.

Sot: "we just thought that it was something that we could do that would help.

We wanted to help the people on the frontlines be safe.

Right now, they have four 3-d printers at home.

With more printers on the way, the family hopes to boost production.

Sot: "so by this time next week, we're hoping to make about 650 a day."

All materials--- from filament to the clear sheets, has been funded from money out of their own pocket.

Sot: "it' pretty crazy.

With four now and pretty soon we're going to have ten printers and i don't know how far we'll go from there.

And with no plans to stop&amp;the day family says they'll keep going, donating these (broll) masks to help their community in need.

Sot: "this is just our way of trying to give back."

Kare: did you ever think you would have your own little factory?

Sot: hahaha nope, no we never thought that we would.

In red bluff, karen alvarez, action news now, coverage you can count on.

