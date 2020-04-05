Red Bluff family turns hobby into helping community in need

The shortage of masks continues to be a problem during the coronavirusã now a local family is stepping up to help.
Karen alvarez shows us their story.
What started out as a hobby for one red bluff family--- (nat sound of 3-d printer) quickly turned into something bigger.
Sot(danny day, lives in red bluff): "we started hearing about people in our community, healthcare professionals in our community, that were either having to reuse face shields or could not get access to a face shield and they're reusing n-95 masks."
The day family began making masks at home, to help during the coronavirus crisis.
Broll of 3-d printer over sot: "i heard about some other people making 3-d face shields so we started making some and started showing them to some people that we knew at the hospital.
Sot (explanation of how it works): the filament comes in a spool&it's a two pound spool, the machine melts the plastic down.
Works like a glue gun, but with plastic.
Stand up: take a look&this is the finished product, you can see it covers my face, providing full protection.
Sot: "we just thought that it was something that we could do that would help.
We wanted to help the people on the frontlines be safe.
Right now, they have four 3-d printers at home.
With more printers on the way, the family hopes to boost production.
Sot: "so by this time next week, we're hoping to make about 650 a day."
All materials--- from filament to the clear sheets, has been funded from money out of their own pocket.
Sot: "it' pretty crazy.
With four now and pretty soon we're going to have ten printers and i don't know how far we'll go from there.
And with no plans to stop&the day family says they'll keep going, donating these (broll) masks to help their community in need.
Sot: "this is just our way of trying to give back."
Kare: did you ever think you would have your own little factory?
Sot: hahaha nope, no we never thought that we would.
In red bluff, karen alvarez, action news now, coverage you can count on.
We