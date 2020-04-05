Thousands of military to be sent to states -Trump

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. government would be deploying thousands of military personnel to states to help them deal with the coronavirus crisis, and New York City which accounts for more than a quarter of the U.S deaths, will receive 1,000 personnel.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: “And there will be a lot of death, unfortunately.” A dire statement from U.S. President Donald Trump, Saturday, as he told reporters these next two weeks will be the toughest for the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 300,000 people have tested positive in the U.S. and over 8,100 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

That number is rising fast.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: “We want to finish this war.

We have to get back to work.

We have to get, we have to open our country again.” The president announced, Saturday, that thousands of military personnel will be deployed to states.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: ”We're going to be adding a tremendous amount of military to help.” One thousand military personnel, including military doctors and nurses, are being sent to New York City - which accounts for more than a quarter of U.S. coronavirus deaths.

As of Saturday morning, the city had recorded more than 600 deaths over the last 24 hours - it’s deadliest day from the outbreak.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR, ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: “The number of deaths, all time increase up to 35, 65 -- 3565.” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday said the state is closing in on the apex of the crisis: (SOUNDBITE)(English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR, ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: ”We're not yet at the apex, we're getting closer ... Our reading of the projections is we're somewhere in the seven-day range.” The Chinese government is sending 1,000 much-needed ventilators to New York state according to Cuomo...to help the struggling healthcare system.




