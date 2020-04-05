Honeywell to produce over 6 million N95 masks for the state now < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:26s - Published Honeywell to produce over 6 million N95 masks for the state Governor Doug Ducey announced Saturday the state has agreed with Honeywell to produce over 6 million N95 masks for the state of Arizona over the next 12 months. 0

