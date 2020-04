Shopping bag restrictions

PUTTING RESTRICTIONSON BY THE DAY THELATEST, IS NEW RULESON REUSABLE BAGS ATGROCERY STORES ..ACTION NEWSREPORTER ALANI LETANGHAS THE DETAILS.....## PAPER OR PLASTIC BAGS...?

CHAD GILE-SHOPPERLONI GILE-SHOPPERCLIP#1951 02:27:44 "WEUSUALLY ALWAYS BRING OUROWN BAGS WE HAVE BEENDOING IT FOR A WHILE ...WEKIND OF UNDERSTAND THERESONING TO GET PEOPLE TOSTOP TOUCHING AS MUCH ASPOSSIBLE," THOSE ARETHE ONLY OPTIONS FORBAGGING YOURGROCERIES AT MOSTSTORES...TRYING TOSTOP THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19 POSSIBLYTHROUGH REUSABLEBAGS BROUGHT FROMHOME.ALAN JUMP-SHOPPERCLIP#1965 02:32:56THEY'VE GOT ARE SIGNSTAPED RIGHT AT THECONVEYER , ONE OF THESTIPULATION..SUSPENDEDTHE USE OF CUSTOMERBAGS....BUTT TOO02:33:10 I'M NOT REALLYSURE WHAT TO THKNK ABOUTIT, I UDNDER STAND THELOGIC BEHIND IT SHARONSASSMAN-SHOPPERCLIP#1963 02:30:42PROBABLY A GOOD IDEA, INEVER WOULD'VE THOUGHTABOUT IT IN THAT CONTEXTSAFEWAYS IS ASKINGCUSTOMERS NOT TOBRING IN THEIR OWNBAGS.AT TRADERS JOESCUSTOMERS CAN STILLBRING THEIR REUSABLEBAGS...BUT WILL HAVETO BAG THEIR OWNGROCERIES....OR SHOPPERS CAN GETPAPER BAGS WITH THETEN CENT FEE WAIVED...IT'S NEW SAFETYMEASURES... GROCERYSTORES ARE LEARNINGALONG THE WAY...DAVE HEYLEN-CALIFORNIAGROCERS ASSOCIATIONCLIP#AUDIO TRACK "0404INTERVIEW" 00:08:44 "WERECOGNIZE OUR ROLE INEVERY COMMUNITY, WE AREESSENTIAL, WE ARE VITALAND WE TAKE THATSERIOUSLY."BUTT TO00:03:30 WE AS ANINDUSTRY EVERYWHERE WECAN TO MINIMIZE."MINIMIZING THE SPREAD...THE CALIFORNIAGROCERS ASSOCIATIONLAID OUT TIPS FOR SAFEGROCERY SHOPPING THEFIRST--ONLY VISIT THEGROCERY STORE WHENI'S ESSENTIAL...ANDBUYING ONLY WHAT YOUNEED FOR A WEEK OR ALITTLE MORE HELPREDUCE CROWDING....AND DON'T BRINGEXTRA PEOPLE PRACTICESOCIAL DISTANCING...INSPECT PRODUCEWITH YOUR EYES NOTHANDS AND TREATEMPLOYEES WITHKINDNESS.DAVE HEYLEN-CALIFORNIAGROCERS ASSOCIATIONCLIP#AUDIO TRACK "0404INTERVIEW" 00:09:07 IFOUR CONSUMERSUNDERSTAND THAT AS WELL,AND THEY CAN EMBRACETHAT OUR SHOPPERS, ANDWORK AT IT TOGETHER WECAN GET THROUGH THIS WITHTHE LEAST AMOUNT OFDISRUPTION AND BUSINESSBACK TO NORMAL.IN SALINAS....AL...KSBW ACTION NEWSEIGHT,...##