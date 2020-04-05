A radical plan to end plastic waste | Andrew Forrest
Video Credit: TED - Duration: 14:46s - Published
A radical plan to end plastic waste | Andrew Forrest
Plastic is an incredible substance for the economy -- and the worst substance possible for the environment, says entrepreneur Andrew Forrest.
In a conversation meant to spark debate, Forrest and head of TED Chris Anderson discuss an ambitious plan to get the world's biggest companies to fund an environmental revolution -- and transition industry towards getting all of its plastic from recycled materials, not from fossil fuels.