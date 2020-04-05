Top 20 Best Movie Villains of the Century So Far

Who doesn’t love a good bad guy?

For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest movie villains of the 2000s and 2010s, ranking them based on their popularity, complexity, and overall contribution to film history.

Our countdown includes The Joker in “The Dark Knight”, Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War”, Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” franchise, Pennywise in “It” & “It Chapter Two”, Anton Chigurh in “No Country for Old Men", and more!