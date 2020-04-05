Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 20 Best Movie Villains of the Century So Far

Top 20 Best Movie Villains of the Century So Far

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 22:18s - Published < > Embed
Top 20 Best Movie Villains of the Century So Far

Top 20 Best Movie Villains of the Century So Far

Who doesn’t love a good bad guy?

For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest movie villains of the 2000s and 2010s, ranking them based on their popularity, complexity, and overall contribution to film history.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 20 Best Movie Villains of the Century So Far

Who doesn’t love a good bad guy?

For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest movie villains of the 2000s and 2010s, ranking them based on their popularity, complexity, and overall contribution to film history.

Our countdown includes The Joker in “The Dark Knight”, Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War”, Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” franchise, Pennywise in “It” & “It Chapter Two”, Anton Chigurh in “No Country for Old Men", and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.