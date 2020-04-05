Global  

Riverside Police Department release aerial footage showing message of support for first responders

SHOWS: RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (APRIL 3, 2020) (RIVERSIDE POLICE DEPARTMENT - NO RESALES / MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY RIVERSIDE POLICE DEPARTMENT) 1.

VARIOUS AERIAL VIEWS OF COLOURFUL DRAWING / MESSAGE WRITTEN ON DRIVEWAY READING (ENGLISH) "Thank you first responders and delivery people" STORY: Police in California released footage from one of their helicopters captured on Friday (April 3) showing a message of support to 'first responders and delivery people' written on a driveway alongside a mosaic painting featuring a heart shape.




