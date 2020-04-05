Riverside Police Department release aerial footage showing message of support for first responders now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:33s - Published Riverside Police Department release aerial footage showing message of support for first responders SHOWS: RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (APRIL 3, 2020) (RIVERSIDE POLICE DEPARTMENT - NO RESALES / MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY RIVERSIDE POLICE DEPARTMENT) 1. VARIOUS AERIAL VIEWS OF COLOURFUL 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Riverside Police Department release aerial footage showing message of support for first responders SHOWS: RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (APRIL 3, 2020) (RIVERSIDE POLICE DEPARTMENT - NO RESALES / MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY RIVERSIDE POLICE DEPARTMENT) 1. VARIOUS AERIAL VIEWS OF COLOURFUL DRAWING / MESSAGE WRITTEN ON DRIVEWAY READING (ENGLISH) "Thank you first responders and delivery people" STORY: Police in California released footage from one of their helicopters captured on Friday (April 3) showing a message of support to 'first responders and delivery people' written on a driveway alongside a mosaic painting featuring a heart shape.





