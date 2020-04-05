Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:25s
IP MAN 4 Movie - Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins Martial Arts Movie - Behind The Scenes - The Story Available April 7 on Digital.

Available April 21 on 4K HDR | Blu-Ray Combo | DVD.

Plot synopsis: Donnie Yen reprises his role as the legendary Wing Chun master in the grand finale of the revolutionary martial arts series.

Following the death of his wife, Ip Man travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local kung fu masters and his star student, Bruce Lee, while searching for a better future for his son.

From the action visionary behind Kll Bill and The Matrix, witness the heroic sendoff to the saga that inspired a new wave of martial arts movie fans.

