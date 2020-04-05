Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/4)

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/4)

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/4)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KDKA

KDKA #WEATHER: The temperatures remain warm tomorrow but our streak of dry weather could come to an end. Get the full fo… https://t.co/uFn1gtCeaF 9 minutes ago

KristinEmery

Kristin Emery RT @KDKA: #WEATHER: The streak of dry weather could come to an end tomorrow but for tonight, it will stay cool and cloudy. Get the full for… 1 hour ago

KDKA

KDKA #WEATHER: The streak of dry weather could come to an end tomorrow but for tonight, it will stay cool and cloudy. Ge… https://t.co/gbbyW9YRyz 4 hours ago

MaryOursWX

Mary Ours RT @LisaWashing: Good morning. My guess is that you're home right now (unless you're working.) How about starting your Saturday with #KDKA.… 17 hours ago

LisaWashing

Lisa Washington Good morning. My guess is that you're home right now (unless you're working.) How about starting your Saturday with… https://t.co/wfhqIlN7HK 18 hours ago

KDKA

KDKA WEATHER: Keep those sunglasses handy, it's going to be a mostly sunny and warm Friday. Get the full forecast from… https://t.co/pOxnn3VMhm 2 days ago

KDKA

KDKA RT @RonSmileyWx: There are a couple of changes to the forecast when it comes to weekend rain chances. Check out my video-cast for timing a… 2 days ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @KDKA: #WEATHER: Clouds, cooler weather, and possibly some rain on Monday. Get the forecast from @KristinEmery! #PittsburghWx https://t.… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.