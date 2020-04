Havertown Priest Talks About Holding Virtual Mass On Palm Sunday, New Normal In Age Of Pandemic

THE PANDEMIC.SO THE WAY IT WAS VIDEO FROMAR KIVS AT CHURCHES PACKEDWITH WORSHIPERS FROM PALMSEASONED AND THE DAY MARKS THEBEGINNING OF HOLY WEEK AMONGDAYS FOR CHRISTIANS WORLDWIDE.SPECIAL INTERVIEW REFLECT ONTHESE UNUSUAL DAYS.FATHER KEVIN GALLAGHER ANDPASSER OF ST.

DENNIS IN HALFERTOWN.GOOD TO HAVE YOU ON BOARD.MATH UPPING KHUR WCH NO PEOPLETOMORROW FOR PALM SUNDAY.IT IS SURREAL.IT IS SURREALCELEBRATINGTHE CHURCH IT'S SOMETHINGNEVER EXPERIENCED AND ENTERINGTHESE HOLY DAYS WITHOUT PEOPLEIT'S REMARKABLE.IT'S BEEN SUPPORTIVE AND HASWATCHED US WITH MASS LIVESTREAMING THROUGH FACEBOOK.AND JUST THIS EVENING WECELEBRATED THE FIVE MASS FORPALM SEASONED AND JUST BEFOREI GOT -- I BELIEVE WE HAD 8800PEOPLE ALREADY HAVE VIEWEDTHAT MASS OR PARTICIPATED WITHUS IN MASS OF THE LORD.WHILE IT'S CHALLENGING ANDIT'S LEAP OF FAITH FOR SO MANYPEOPLE THESE DAYS IT'S AMESSING THROUGH TECHNOLOGY TOBE AISHL TO JOINT.FATHER WHAT WOULD YOU HAVEMISSED MOST TO STAY AT MASK INFRONT OF COMING GAITION.HUMAN INTERACTION ISBIGGEST THING.WHEN I LOOK OUT I AND WORKINGHARD NOT TO SEAT PEOPLE WHOHAVE JOY IN THEIR LIFE NOT TOBE AIL TO ADMINISTER TO THEMIN PERSON AND NOT TO BE ABLE-- IT AFFECTS PREACHING I'MPREACHING TO CAMERA.P I'M SURE YOU CAN ASSOCIATETO THAT IN SOME WAY.NOT HAVING GOING GAITION INFRONT OF ME WAS EMPTY FEELING.WHEN IT COMES TO THE TIMEWE CAN TIMELY RETIRE SOCIALDISTANCING WHAT DO YOUENVISION THAT TO LOOK LIKE INTHE CHURCH.IT WILL BE TREELECTRICING.AND AT THE SAME RATE I DOBELIEVE I HEAR IT ALREADY THATPEOPLE WOULD BE NERVOUS ABOUTRETURNING AS SIMPLE QUESTIONSAND SUPPORTIVE PEOPLE HAS THISCHURCH BEEN WIND DOWN AND PEWSSANITIZED.IT'S A WHOLE NEW DAY A LOOKFORWARD TO SEEING EACH OTHERIN THE CHURCH.