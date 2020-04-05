Thousands Of Americans Stuck Abroad During COVID-19 Pandemic

As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, thousands of Americans are still stuck abroad trying to get home.



Tweets about this davidaKaplan RT @krisvancleave: Our @CBSNews Weekend News report on the effort to get more than 22,000 Americans stranded abroad home but time might be… 3 hours ago Kris Van Cleave Our @CBSNews Weekend News report on the effort to get more than 22,000 Americans stranded abroad home but time migh… https://t.co/cECHwC9gU8 3 hours ago Sean Patrick Bowley RT @emiliemunson: The State Department has repatriated over 35,000 Americans who were stranded abroad due to coronavirus, including dozens… 2 days ago Emilie Munson The State Department has repatriated over 35,000 Americans who were stranded abroad due to coronavirus, including d… https://t.co/pvBCXABmJ0 2 days ago #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica RT @RepAndyKimNJ: The #coronavirus crisis has left thousands of Americans stuck abroad, struggling to get home. I'm proud to say that my te… 2 days ago RepAndyKim The #coronavirus crisis has left thousands of Americans stuck abroad, struggling to get home. I'm proud to say that… https://t.co/49XoABqrJS 2 days ago [email protected] (#StealAMemeLeaveAMeme) RT @Jacquiecharles: Thousands of Americans are stuck abroad due to coronavirus. US brings 466 of them home https://t.co/ty7tJ58ZWi 4 days ago teamhtc Thousands of Americans scared and stuck abroad https://t.co/bM8cLP3XcX https://t.co/5rZFVrbbUR 5 days ago