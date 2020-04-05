Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US Airlines Ask For Money During Coronavirus Pandemic

US Airlines Ask For Money During Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
US Airlines Ask For Money During Coronavirus Pandemic

US Airlines Ask For Money During Coronavirus Pandemic

Major U.S. airlines applied for payroll grants from the U.S. Treasury.

According to Reuters, the grants would keep workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic.

No terms of any aid were revealed and some warned that funds would not be enough.

The treasury asked companies applying to propose financial instruments as possible taxpayer compensation.

There could be up to $32 billion in payroll grants for airlines, cargo carriers and airport contractors.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ResistDJT2018

Emile Johnson RT @Matt_VanDyke: Why aren't #airlines issuing new shares to fund their companies during #coronavirus like everyone else would? After spend… 16 hours ago

RobertZieltjens

Robert Zieltjens RT @mygreenpod: #Aviation lobby in 'aggressive global campaign' to deny passengers refunds during #coronavirus crisis https://t.co/Wr8zAYcb… 2 days ago

Phlplvr

Philip RT @VeraMBergen: Another flight attendant, on airlines touting cheap deals during a pandemic: "The fact that these greedy airlines are stil… 2 days ago

mygreenpod

MyGreenPod #Aviation lobby in 'aggressive global campaign' to deny passengers refunds during #coronavirus crisis… https://t.co/NcNpBenFdW 2 days ago

Katie_J_Hill

Katie Hill #Aviation lobby in 'aggressive global campaign' to deny passengers refunds during #coronavirus crisis #Travel… https://t.co/JbxUkya88b 2 days ago

FarhanNadaf

Dr. Farhan Nadaf @DeepakP32936302 @IndiGo6E @Gurpree66291331 Everyone is trying to make money even during this #CoronaVirus Pandemic… https://t.co/9HWscScYV7 2 days ago

mygreenpod

MyGreenPod #Aviation lobby in 'aggressive global campaign' to deny passengers refunds during #coronavirus crisis… https://t.co/eGRV6q5Cek 3 days ago

mygreenpod

MyGreenPod #Aviation lobby in 'aggressive global campaign' to deny passengers refunds during #coronavirus crisis… https://t.co/d6QAhZMkKb 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.