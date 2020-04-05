Global  

GOV. BROWN TWEETS: OREGON WILL SEND 140 VENTILATORS TO NEW YORK

Of essential medical supplies...governor kate brown announced this morning that oregon will be sending vent- ilators to new york.

The governor of new york reached out to every state in the country asking for help because they are in desperate need of them.

Governor brown said quote "we'll be sending 140 vent- ilators to help new york because oregon is in a better position right now.

We must do all that we can to help those on the front lines of this response end quote.

Governor brown added that oregon doesn't have everything we need to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

She says we need more personal protective equipment and testing.

But....she says we*can respond to new york's call and help them right




