COMMUNITY RESPONDS TO CDC FACE MASK RECOMMENDATION

The c-d-c is now asking all of us to put something over your face....like a mask in public to try and keep coronavirus from spreading.

As scary and unsettling as it can be to wear a mask....it's important to remember that this is one of many ways people are doing their part to help.

This recommendation from the c-d-c to wear a mask is...just that.

It is a recommendation.

It is*not a mandate.

Also wearing a mask does not give you the freedom to abandon social distancing or ignore the stay at home orders...and start running around town like nothing is going on.

You are still urged to stay at home as often as possible.

But if you do have to go out....you should wear a mask and not necessarily to protect yourself...but to protect those around you.

We have team coverage tonight.

Emma jerome is standing by live to explain how local churches and synagogues are adjusting how they will hold services just in time for easter and passover next week.

But first we go to kennedy dendy to break down the new c-d-c recommendations and see if community members are following along.

Front: according to the cdc, you do not need to wear a mask in spaces where no one is around.

I'm in a park and the nearest person is about 50 yards away... (transition) but i do need to wear a mask if i'm somewhere such as here at the farmers market...even with practicing the six feet of social distancing.

Health officials stress they don't want people rushing to get medical or surgical masks.

Instead -- one option is to make your own.

Scott: "i'm actually going to try to make one that's serviceable for a few minutes at least so i can go grocery shopping without worrying about if im breathing on other people."

The us surgeon general says that face coverings should be worn in public places like supermarkets where social distancing can be difficult to follow.

As one eugene man says... it is*better to have something rather than nothing.

Joe: "it's safest to have a mask on.

It's safest to wear gloves.

To wipe things down with bleach.

To know how long it can live on surfaces."

It is important to keep in mind that a mask does*not make you immune to catching the virus...but it is a*step to prevent the spread.

Joe: "instead of questioning it or being a conspiracy theorist.

Accept it.

It really is happening.

This isn't a joke.

That's why everything is shut down."

The c-d-c does want to make it clear that wearing a mask is*not a substitute for social distancing.

Reporting in eugene, kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.