CHURCHES PREPARE FOR HOLIDAY WEEKEND DESPITE CORONAVIRUS STRUGGLES

As easter and passover are quickly approaching -- and with the governor's order that no groups of any size should be gathering right now -- local faith organizations are getting creative with their approach.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome joins us live from north eugene faith center in eugene with*their plans for next weekend..emma?

Jillian - mike lawrence here at north eugene faith center is drilling into his congregation that community and connection are everything during this time of uncertainty -- something he says is strengthening his congregation he said that use of facebook live and different online connection have been useful in helping their group stay informed and connected in this time.

As for easter -- he says they are doing the weekly sunday facebook live stream they have been doing during this time, but are also adding the opportunity for anyone interested to zoom video chat together after the service - to get that face to face time he says we need while this is going on &lt;mike lawrence: "i'd like to think of what we have here at north eugene is not a religious service but a relationship with god.

And jesus' preimary command was love god and love people.

It's all about comunity.

It's all about staying in touch and relationship."

> he said relationships are essential during he said relationships are essential during this time of isolation -- adding that when people begin to feel alone and estranged is when they begin thinking about the worst possible scenario - reporting live in eugene emma jerome kezi 9




