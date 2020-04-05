People creating masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Local and state health officials and the cdc now recommending people to cover their faces when they go out/ action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us how people in the community are stepping up to help make masks for those who need them.

< nats sewing machine... carrie dumont/lives in chico: i think it's a good thing i think it's a really good thing.

Saturday- many stopped by local fabric stores in chico to stock up on supplies.

Carrie dumont/lives in chico: i'm getting the stuff to make masks for some girlfriends who live in the bay area.

& jennifer waite/lives in chico: i'm making masks for friends in connecticut..... nats sewing machine patricia wang-- from chico, made more than 200 masks in the last two weeks.

Patricia: i did a whole bunch of research on what is needed to make a good face mask&.i found that fit, filtration and comfort are three of the biggest things.

She says many of them have gone to workers at local businesses.

Health officials say surgical and n-95 masks are in shor* supply and should be reserved for those who work in the medical field.

Jennifer waite/lives in chico: i have three friends who are working on the frontlines right now and i appreciate everything they do.

So what is the difference between an n-95 mask and a homemade mask?

So what is the difference between an n-95 mask and a homemade mask?

An n-95 mask seals around the nose and mouthã filtering 95% of disease causing particles - while homemade masks can help stop yo* from spreading infecting others.

95- masks are more effective but officials say covering up with anything can still help stop the spread.

It is not a requiremen* but a recommendation..

Jennifer waite/lives in chico: we're all in this together, it's kind of awkward but you got to do what you got to do.

People should still continue to follow social distance guidelines and stay home.

Wang says she will continue making masks for those who need them.

Wang says she will continue making masks for those who need them.