Las Vegas church provides food for hospital workers

IT STEPPED UP IN A BIG WAY TOHELP THOSE WHO ARE KEEPING USSAFE.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINCARTER WENT TO CENTRAL CHURCHIN HENDERSON.HE SPOKE WITH THOSEWELL-DESERVING HOSPITAL STAFFMEMBERS...WHO WERE ABLE TO GETFOOD...YOU CAN SEE BEHIND ME HERE THISLONG LINE OF CARS - FROMDOCTORS TO NURSES TO THERAPISTS- YOU NAME IT ALL ON THE FRONTLINES BATTLING COVID- 19ANDCENTRAL CHURCH HERE IS MAKINGSURE THESE FOLKS AND THEIRFAMILIES ARE FED ((PKG))NATS NO HOSPITAL WORKERSLEFT BEHIND ((SOT)) TEXIERABOSTIZ - NURSE "IT MAKES MEFEEL REALLY APPRECIATED ANDTHANKFUL" HENDERSON HOSPITALEMPLOYEES - ASKED TO PULL UPAT CENTRAL CHURCH - TO PICK UPSOME MUST HAVES!

((SOT)) NICKBODINE - EXECUTIVE PASTORCENTRAL CHURCH "WE'RE ACTUALLYIN THE MIDDLE OF A SHIFTCHANGE, AND THEY'RE JUSTSTOPPING BY TO GRAB FOOD BEFORETHEY GO HOME AND REST"EMPLOYEES -POPING THETRUNKAND CHURCH MEMBERSLOADING THEM UP!

((SOT))SHELLIE LOUTHAN -DIRECTOR OFTHERAPY SERVICES "IT'S BEENREALLY NICE TO HAVE PLACES LIKETHIS THAT HAVE HELPED US OUTHARD WORKING MEDICALPROFESSIONALS.THEY'VE ALSO BEEN WORKING TODISTRIBUTE FOOD TO EVERYONE ATPOP UP PANTRIES ACROSS THEVALLEYINCLUDING THE CHURCH.TEXIERA BOSTIZ - A NURSE ATHENDERSON HOSPITAL - ISGRATEFUL FOR THE HELP - BUTSAYS EVERYONE NEEDS TO DOTHEIR PART ((SOT)) TEXIERABOSTIZ - NURSE "I AM BEING VERYSAFE AND TAKING LOTS OFPRECAUTIONS SPREADING THE WORDTO STAY INSIDE AND STAY HOMEAND WASH YOUR HANDS!" AC 13AN.AND FROM ALL OF US HERE AT