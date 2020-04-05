Global  

New Yorkers clap and cheer healthcare workers battling coronavirus

New Yorkers clap and cheer healthcare workers battling coronavirus

New Yorkers clap and cheer healthcare workers battling coronavirus

New Yorkers clapped and cheered healthcare workers on Saturday (April 4th) as the city continues to bear the brunt of the US coronavirus infections.

New Yorkers clap and cheer healthcare workers battling coronavirus

This footage shows locals outside Mt Sinai Hospital in Astoria applauding and holding up signs to thank doctors and nurses for their efforts to treat those suffering with the virus.




