Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Sunbathing is against the rules'

'Sunbathing is against the rules'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
'Sunbathing is against the rules'

'Sunbathing is against the rules'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday that sunbathing is "against the rules" while the UK is under lockdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShaheeraMohamad

Shaheera Mohamad RT @piersmorgan: ‘Sunbathing is against the rules that have been set out for important public health reasons.. to save lives & help the NHS… 3 seconds ago

AAGusJones1

A A 'Gus' Jones CF RT @robpowellnews: Health Sec @MattHancock tells Sky that sunbathing in parks is against the rules and should not be happening #ridge 16 seconds ago

Millgurl70

amy @paulsinha Stay in till all clear still not known if you can get it more then once or how long immunity will last i… https://t.co/XUBfLoddA4 26 seconds ago

JennaB855

Jenna B @SuzanneEvans1 It's not the going into parks I have an issue with. It's the meeting up with others&sunbathing. That… https://t.co/DnjxnPivdv 31 seconds ago

Nancikhogan

Nanci RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Sunbathing 'against social distancing rules' https://t.co/gUXOxHjCyc 49 seconds ago

SalimMiritini

Salim Juma RT @DailyMirror: Police shout 'no sunbathing, exercise only' as government warns it's against the rules https://t.co/R2S6YXfi7e https://t.c… 52 seconds ago

adescoyne

Adrian Scoyne But @Lord_Sugar says its ok sunbath so you must be wrong @MattHancock - Coronavirus: Health secretary says sunbathi… https://t.co/XsVcVSzo8E 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.