Shaheera Mohamad RT @piersmorgan: ‘Sunbathing is against the rules that have been set out for important public health reasons.. to save lives & help the NHS… 3 seconds ago

A A 'Gus' Jones CF RT @robpowellnews: Health Sec @MattHancock tells Sky that sunbathing in parks is against the rules and should not be happening #ridge 16 seconds ago

amy @paulsinha Stay in till all clear still not known if you can get it more then once or how long immunity will last i… https://t.co/XUBfLoddA4 26 seconds ago

Jenna B @SuzanneEvans1 It's not the going into parks I have an issue with. It's the meeting up with others&sunbathing. That… https://t.co/DnjxnPivdv 31 seconds ago

Nanci RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Sunbathing 'against social distancing rules' https://t.co/gUXOxHjCyc 49 seconds ago

Salim Juma RT @DailyMirror: Police shout 'no sunbathing, exercise only' as government warns it's against the rules https://t.co/R2S6YXfi7e https://t.c… 52 seconds ago