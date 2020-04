Coronavirus lockdown: The planet is standing still, as Earth is vibrating less | Oneindia News

AS THE WORLD BATTES CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, COUNTRIES ARE UNDER LOCKDOWN, FLIGHTS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED IN MANY COUNTRIES, CITIES ARE UNDER LOCKDOWN, TRAINS AREN'T RUNNING, BUSES ARE ALSO HALTED IN SOME COUNTRIES.

THE METRO NETWORK IS SHUT.

ACCORDING TO SEISMOLOGISTS, THAT DRASTIC REDUCTION IN HUMAN HUSTLE AND BUSTLE IS CAUSING THE EARTH TO MOVE SUBSTANTIALLY LESS.

THE PLANET IS 'STANDING STILL'.

RESEARCHERS WHO STUDY EARTH’S MOVEMENT ARE REPORTING A DROP IN SEISMIC NOISE — THE HUM OF VIBRATIONS IN THE PLANET’S CRUST — THAT COULD BE THE RESULT OF TRANSPORT NETWORKS AND OTHER HUMAN ACTIVITIES BEING SHUT DOWN.