COVID-19: EU to fly home more than 250,000 stranded Europeans

💚🇬🇧🇪🇺🗺️🕊️🐟🦋 #BrexitIsAMassiveCON #FBPE RT @TheLastPersont2: It may be #PalmSunday but this woman does not appear to be covered in the blood of Jesus - and #Covid_19 was spread ac… 14 seconds ago

人間 RT @marty_walsh: If you think seniors are the only ones getting COVID-19 -- think again. More than 40% of cases in Boston are in persons 20… 41 seconds ago

Puli Abhilash RT @amishra77: It took 4 days to register 750 cases of #Covid_19 And in just 4 more days, 1,500 + cases got registered. Without the #Tabl… 1 minute ago

The Last Girly Swots to join Tw❄️tter! It may be #PalmSunday but this woman does not appear to be covered in the blood of Jesus - and #Covid_19 was spread… https://t.co/f7796x4y3m 4 minutes ago

Mariella Greco Staying home does not mean staying safe for far too many victims of domestic violence & child abuse. For many an ab… https://t.co/BY9g2ZdWFt 5 minutes ago

फौजी 🇮🇳 RT @htTweets: More than 75 lakh people are being provided food: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry, brief media on cur… 5 minutes ago

NandkishoR RT @spjanjgirchampa: Covid Warriors #Raksha Serv App made by #Janjgir police to monitor movement of more than 6000 people in home quarantin… 6 minutes ago