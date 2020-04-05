Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19: EU to fly home more than 250,000 stranded Europeans

COVID-19: EU to fly home more than 250,000 stranded Europeans

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19: EU to fly home more than 250,000 stranded Europeans

COVID-19: EU to fly home more than 250,000 stranded Europeans

The European Union is planning to fly home 600,000 people who are stranded abroad, most of them tourists.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Artemitzi

💚🇬🇧🇪🇺🗺️🕊️🐟🦋 #BrexitIsAMassiveCON #FBPE RT @TheLastPersont2: It may be #PalmSunday but this woman does not appear to be covered in the blood of Jesus - and #Covid_19 was spread ac… 14 seconds ago

MkIkrmak0

人間 RT @marty_walsh: If you think seniors are the only ones getting COVID-19 -- think again. More than 40% of cases in Boston are in persons 20… 41 seconds ago

PuliAbhilash1

Puli Abhilash RT @amishra77: It took 4 days to register 750 cases of #Covid_19 And in just 4 more days, 1,500 + cases got registered. Without the #Tabl… 1 minute ago

TheLastPersont2

The Last Girly Swots to join Tw❄️tter! It may be #PalmSunday but this woman does not appear to be covered in the blood of Jesus - and #Covid_19 was spread… https://t.co/f7796x4y3m 4 minutes ago

mgrecoC

Mariella Greco Staying home does not mean staying safe for far too many victims of domestic violence & child abuse. For many an ab… https://t.co/BY9g2ZdWFt 5 minutes ago

OyeProtein

फौजी 🇮🇳 RT @htTweets: More than 75 lakh people are being provided food: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry, brief media on cur… 5 minutes ago

Nandkizz

NandkishoR RT @spjanjgirchampa: Covid Warriors #Raksha Serv App made by #Janjgir police to monitor movement of more than 6000 people in home quarantin… 6 minutes ago

MattHammington

don’t nominate Dementia Joe RT @ChinaDaily: Health care workers were welcomed home as heroes when they returned from Wuhan. More than 40,000 health care workers went t… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.