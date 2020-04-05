Watch: French orchestra performs amazing rendition of ‘Bolero’ from their homes amid lockdown

The National Orchestra of France used technology to weave music amid lockdown.

The musicians of the orchestra filmed themselves playing in their homes.

They played a 4-minute version of French composer Maurice Ravel's ‘Bolero’.

Didier Benetti, the Kettle drum player said, “For me and all the musicians, I think, make music is to share music with the other musicians.

So this video, for our colleagues, can make something very therapeutic because we can stay in touch, everyone, and with the internet, with the technology, we can make music together.”