Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19: IIT Kanpur to produce cost-efficient face masks equivalent to N95

COVID-19: IIT Kanpur to produce cost-efficient face masks equivalent to N95

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19: IIT Kanpur to produce cost-efficient face masks equivalent to N95

COVID-19: IIT Kanpur to produce cost-efficient face masks equivalent to N95

IIT Kanpur joined the fight against COVID-19 amid lockdown.

Researchers at the institution are working on cost-efficient anti-viral coating masks.

These could replace N95 masks which are highly sought in the market.

Professor Ramkumar, a researcher at the institute informed that they were developing an alternative material for N95 masks.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.