Lockdown smackdown! Coronavirus tensions boil over in US car park

This is the moment two stockpiling shoppers got into a vicious confrontation in a car park in Pennsylvania in the USA on Saturday (April 4th) as tensions from the coronavirus lockdown boiled over.

The video shows an unidentified man and a woman screaming at each other outside the shopping centre in Stroudsburg before the woman suddenly slaps the man in the face.

According to the filmer, the two were fighting over a parking spot and groceries.