Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lockdown smackdown! Coronavirus tensions boil over in US car park

Lockdown smackdown! Coronavirus tensions boil over in US car park

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Lockdown smackdown! Coronavirus tensions boil over in US car park

Lockdown smackdown! Coronavirus tensions boil over in US car park

This is the moment two stockpiling shoppers got into a vicious confrontation in a car park in Pennsylvania in the USA on Saturday (April 4th) as tensions from the coronavirus lockdown boiled over.

The video shows an unidentified man and a woman screaming at each other outside the shopping centre in Stroudsburg before the woman suddenly slaps the man in the face.

According to the filmer, the two were fighting over a parking spot and groceries.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tocamelaotravez

Tocamelaotravez Lockdown smackdown! #coronavirus tensions boil over in #USA car park... #Pennsylvania When the hard times come… https://t.co/boWrD89tmO 2 days ago

liveleak

Liveleak Lockdown smackdown! Coronavirus tensions boil over in US car park https://t.co/hhz2e1DqFs 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.