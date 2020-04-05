Starmer won't use COVID-19 to 'score party political points'

Global  

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:07s
Sir Keir Starmer says he will not use his position as leader of the Labour Party to "score party political points" in the effort to counter the spread of coronavirus.

Report by Jonesia.

