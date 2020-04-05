Global  

Punjab cops help woman deliver baby on roadside after hospitals deny entry

Two Punjab cops on night patrolling duty helped a woman deliver her baby on roadside.

The incident took place in Punjab's Dharamkot after three hospitals refused to admit her.

The cops have been identified as ASI Bikkar Singh and Constable Sukhjinder Singh Singh.

They arranged wooden benches and called some women from the neighborhood for the delivery.

