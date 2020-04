Local Priests Turn To Virtual Palm Sunday Masses To Encourage Social Distancing now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:41s - Published Crystal Cranmore reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local Priests Turn To Virtual Palm Sunday Masses To Encourage Social Distancing FORECAST COMING UP.OH, BOY THANKS, MATT, WEWILL GET BACK TO YOU, THANKSSO MUCH.SOCIAL DISTANCING TO COMBATTHE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUSSIM PACKING PALM SUNDAY,CHURCH PEWS WILL BE EMPTYTODAY, AS LOCAL PRIESTS HOLDVIRTUAL MASSES, "EYEWITNESSNEWS" REPORTER CRYSTALCRANMORE LIVE AT THE CATHEDRALBASILICA OF SAINTS PETER ANDPAUL IN CENTER CITYPHILADELPHIA WITH MORE ON THISHISTORIC MOVER.CRITICAL, GOOD MORNING.GOOD MORNING, JAN, FOR MANYWORSHIPPERS TAKING LEAP OFFAITH AS THEY SEEK THE WORD OFGOD, SOME KIND OF COVERTDURING THESE DIFFICULT TIMES.AGAIN, THEY'RE NOW GOING TO BELIVE STREAMING SERVICES, NOW,USUALLY, THE CATHEDRALPAUL IS PACKED ON PALM SUNDAYWITH WORSHIPS.THE DAY MARKS THE BEGINNING OFHOLY WEEK ONE OF THE MOSTIMPORTANT AND SACRED DAYS FORCHRISTIANS, WORLD-WIDE.NOW, CHRISTIANS OFTENCELEBRATE WITH PROCESSIONS ANDTHE DISTRIBUTION OF PALMS,SOME CHURCHES HAVE CHOSEN NOTTO DISTRIBUTE PALMS EVENSANITIZING ONCE OUT OF FEAR OFSPREADING COVID-19.NOW WE SPOKE WITH FARTHERDENNIS GILL VIRTUALLY OFCOURSE AND HIS ADVISE TO THEFATEFUL.IT IS EXTREMELY SAT, BUT,IT IS PART OF OUR PRESENTREALITY.AND I WOULD ENCOURAGE PEOPLE,IF THEY CANNOT TAKE ADVANTAGEOF PARTICIPATING, AT ADISTANCE, BY WATCHING ITSTREAM ON THEIR COMPUTER ORTHEIR TELEVISION SCREEN, THEYCAN CERTAINLY PARTICIPATE BYREADING THE SACRED SCRIPTURESASSIGNED TO THAT DAY.MAKING SPIRITUAL COMMUNION,THAT'S TO THE MASS AND TO THERECEIVING OF COMMUNION.NOW, LIVER STREAMING AT THECATHEDRAL BASILICA OF SAINTSPETER AND PAUL BEGINS AT 11:00 THIS MORNING, FOR NOW





You Might Like

Tweets about this