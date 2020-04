Coronavirus: Ban on large gatherings extended in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar till April 30th | Oneindia

BAN ON LARGE GATHERINGS HAS BEEN EXTENDED IN UTTAR PRADESH'S GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR DISTRICT NEAR DELHI TILL APRIL 30 AMID RISE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES.

THE TWIN CITIES OF NOIDA-GREATER NOIDA ARE A PART OF THIS DISTRICT THAT HAS RECORDED 55 CASES SO FAR, ONE OF THE HIGHEST IN UP.

AND INDIA TO LIGHT DIYAS, CANDLES, LAMPS TODAY AT 9 PM AS URGED BY PM MODI TO “DEFEAT THE DESPAIR” BROUGHT ON BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

ALL THOSE WHO ATTENDED THE RELIGIOUS GATHERING IN DELHI - HOSTED BY TABLIGHI JAMAAT -- OR WERE IN THE VICINITY, ARE BEING TRACED THROUGH CELLPHONE DATA, SOURCES IN THE DELHI POLICE HAVE REAVEALED.

THE CRIME BRANCH HAS BEEN INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS IT WAS IDENTIFIED AS A HOTSPOT FOR THE SPREAD OF THE HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS CORONAVIRUS