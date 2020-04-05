Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kolkata Police give twist to song from Satyajit Ray’s ‘Goopy Bagha’, win hearts

Kolkata Police give twist to song from Satyajit Ray’s ‘Goopy Bagha’, win hearts

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Kolkata Police give twist to song from Satyajit Ray’s ‘Goopy Bagha’, win hearts

Kolkata Police give twist to song from Satyajit Ray’s ‘Goopy Bagha’, win hearts

Kolkata Police have been doing wonders by giving back-to-back hit Bengali songs a timely makeover.

In yet another musical effort, a bunch of police personnel modified a song from Satyajit Ray's 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' film and won hearts.

The musical performance took place at South Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar area.

While a few cops sang the iconic song, all others tagged along clapping and cheering.

The South Kolkata neighbourhood joined the cultural movement from their balconies which was aimed at spreading awareness among people so that they do not violate lockdown rules.

So far, India has recorded more than 3,300 infections and over 70 deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.