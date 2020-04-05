Kolkata Police give twist to song from Satyajit Ray’s ‘Goopy Bagha’, win hearts

Kolkata Police have been doing wonders by giving back-to-back hit Bengali songs a timely makeover.

In yet another musical effort, a bunch of police personnel modified a song from Satyajit Ray's 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' film and won hearts.

The musical performance took place at South Kolkata's Rabindra Sarobar area.

While a few cops sang the iconic song, all others tagged along clapping and cheering.

The South Kolkata neighbourhood joined the cultural movement from their balconies which was aimed at spreading awareness among people so that they do not violate lockdown rules.

So far, India has recorded more than 3,300 infections and over 70 deaths.