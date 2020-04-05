Utica Pastor hands out Palms for Palm Sunday

With palm sunday, but the coronavirus crisis has prevented in person church services.

Today, one local pastor found a way to give people palms. palm sunday celebrates the day that jesus rode into jerusalem on the back of a donkey.

Pastor anita mohr stood outside our saviour lutheran church on genesee street, handing out palms to those who drove by.

"it's an attempt to reach out to the community for the community to know.

We wrote hosanna on the windows of the church.

Hosanna clearly means o save in biblical times.

It seems like the perfect message for this time.

To ask god to come close to us to save us in this particular time, when all of us are afraid."

Palm sunday is observed by christians, roman methodists, presbyterians, and roman catholics.