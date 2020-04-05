Global  

Coronavirus: Brits head out to enjoy sunshine despite advice to stay at home

Brits headed to parks across the county today (April 5th) despite warnings to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Brits headed to parks across the county today (April 5th) despite warnings to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned on Sunday that the government could stop people leaving their homes for exercise if too many people flout existing social distancing rules, for example by sunbathing in parks.

This clip was filmed in Nottingham.




