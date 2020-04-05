The Easter Bunny stops by the Melrose Supermarket

Eleven... here's time out of his busy schedule to pay a visit to the mohawk valley this weekend... the easter bunny.

He stopped by the melrose supermarket on main street in frankfort.

Eager youngsters gathered at the store to say hi and have their pictures taken.

Now even the easter bunny has to practice social distancing so he waved and posed for pictures from the storefront window.

He'll return to the melrose supermarket on sunday from noon until 3pm.