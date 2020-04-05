Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Easter Bunny stops by the Melrose Supermarket

The Easter Bunny stops by the Melrose Supermarket

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
The Easter Bunny stops by the Melrose Supermarket

The Easter Bunny stops by the Melrose Supermarket

Eager youngsters gathered at the store to say hi and have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Easter Bunny stops by the Melrose Supermarket

Eleven... here's time out of his busy schedule to pay a visit to the mohawk valley this weekend... the easter bunny.

He stopped by the melrose supermarket on main street in frankfort.

Eager youngsters gathered at the store to say hi and have their pictures taken.

Now even the easter bunny has to practice social distancing so he waved and posed for pictures from the storefront window.

He'll return to the melrose supermarket on sunday from noon until 3pm.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

spafan1

Ken Ille RT @TgeiseTom: Even the Easter Bunny has to practice social distancing. https://t.co/h0U53d9KaD @WKTV https://t.co/mACtdi1Imb 14 hours ago

TgeiseTom

Tom Geise Even the Easter Bunny has to practice social distancing. https://t.co/h0U53d9KaD @WKTV https://t.co/mACtdi1Imb 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.