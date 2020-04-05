Global  

COVID-19 lockdown: Brighton residents heed government advice and stay AWAY from beach despite perfect weather

COVID-19 lockdown: Brighton residents heed government advice and stay AWAY from beach despite perfect weather

COVID-19 lockdown: Brighton residents heed government advice and stay AWAY from beach despite perfect weather

Brighton's beaches were deserted today (April 5th) as locals appeared to heed government guidelines to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

COVID-19 lockdown: Brighton residents heed government advice and stay AWAY from beach despite perfect weather

Brighton's beaches were deserted today (April 5th) as locals appeared to heed government guidelines to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

With temperatures of 20 degrees and barely a cloud in the sky, the famous English seaside town would normally be packed with beachgoers.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned on Sunday that the government could stop people leaving their homes for exercise if too many people flout existing social distancing rules, for example by sunbathing in parks.




