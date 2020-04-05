Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: For The Faithful, Palm Sunday Marks The Start Of A Very Different Kind Of Holy Week

Coronavirus Update: For The Faithful, Palm Sunday Marks The Start Of A Very Different Kind Of Holy Week

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: For The Faithful, Palm Sunday Marks The Start Of A Very Different Kind Of Holy Week

Coronavirus Update: For The Faithful, Palm Sunday Marks The Start Of A Very Different Kind Of Holy Week

The coronavirus pandemic has changed traditional observances.

CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rell_Lauren

Rellveteen Dream RT @CBSNewYork: Christians worldwide are celebrating #PalmSunday, marking the beginning of #HolyWeek. But instead of churches being packed… 11 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Christians worldwide are celebrating #PalmSunday, marking the beginning of #HolyWeek. But instead of churches being… https://t.co/ObXTMJbKqA 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.