Cape Town moves 4000 homeless from city centre during coronavirus lockdown

Authorities in Cape Town, South Africa have started the process of moving 4,000 homeless people off the streets to a sports field in Strandfontein, a suburb 30 kilometres away from the CBD.

South Africa has been under a national 21-day lockdown since 27th March.

President Cyril Ramaphosa invoked the country's disaster management laws in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Chris Nissen, from the South African Human Rights Commission, is happy with the efforts made by the City of Cape Town to move homeless people off the streets during the lockdown.

JP Smith, the City's head of safety and security, says he is aware of resident's concerns with having homeless people housed near their homes.