Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi cops use drones for investigation at Covid-19 hotspot

Delhi police conducted investigation at the Nizamuddin Markaz, one of the Covid-19 hotspots in India.

Delhi police's Crime Branch used drones for videography at the location.

The probe team is reportedly led by DCP (Crime) Joy Tirkey.

Meanwhile, police personnel at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station were subjected to a 'routine' medical check-up.

A religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat workers at the Nizamuddin Markaz in March turned the area into a hotspot.

Over 2,000 people from India and abroad had attended the event and then travelled to other parts of India.

Around one-third of Covid-19 cases in India so far have been traced to the event.

