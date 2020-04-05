Global  

Sunny Sunday attracts many to London's parks

Parks in London were busy on Sunday as many people took advantage of the warm weather.

Some were seen lying on the grass despite Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying that public sunbathing is against the current social distancing regulations.

Report by Jonesia.

