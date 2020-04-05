Global  

UK coronavirus deaths increase by 621 to 4,934

UK coronavirus deaths increase by 621 to 4,934

UK coronavirus deaths increase by 621 to 4,934

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the number of UK coronavirus deaths has risen to 4,934, an increase of 621 from Saturday.

