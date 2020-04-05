Global  

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer unveils his new-look shadow cabinet

Sir Keir Starmer has announced the senior members of his new shadow cabinet after his landslide victory in the Labour leadership race.

Former Treasury minister Anneliese Dodds has been made shadow chancellor, Sir Keir's leadership rival Lisa Nandy has been appointed shadow foreign secretary, and Nick Thomas-Symonds will be shadow home secretary.

