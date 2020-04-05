Global  

Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19

Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19

Watch: India switches off lights, burns diyas to show unity against Covid-19

People in many parts of the country followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, switched off their lights, and lit earthen lamps and candles at 9 pm on Sunday.

Days earlier, the PM had asked everyone to make the public gesture to show unity in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

