US Preps For More Coronavirus Struggles, Deaths

The United States has entered one of the most critical weeks so far in the novel coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

According to Reuters, the death toll is exploding in New York, Michigan and Louisiana.

Some governors are also calling for a national stay-at-home order.

In New York, deaths had fallen slightly on Sunday from the day before, for the first time in a week.

However, there were still nearly 600 new deaths from the coronavirus and more than 7,300 new cases.

Places such as Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, D.C.

Are also beginning to see a rise in fatalities.