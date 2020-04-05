Porsche May Scale Back FE Targets In Face Of Pandemic

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there's been a two-month suspension of the 2019/20 Formula E Championship.

According to AutoSport.com, that could lead to Porsche downscaling its targets for its second season in the series.

Pascal Zurlinden is the head of factory motorsport at Porsche.

He's warned that the likely cancellation of races postponed since the start of the pandemic will hurt its 2020/21 campaign with the 99X Electric.