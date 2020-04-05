Global  

Flight Attendants Worry About Spreading COVID-19 During Flights

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Flight attendants are some of the essential people still working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Several flight attendants told TIME they fear they could be spreading COVID-19 to their passengers.

Some flight attendants said at first they were punished for wearing protective equipment like masks and gloves.

According to Business Insider, now they criticize the airlines for not giving them enough supplies.

Some workers chose to stay in apartments together to not infect their families.

